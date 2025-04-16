Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $3.89 Million Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Patrick Zammit sold 6,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $975,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,681,372. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.08, for a total transaction of $114,171.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at $660,804.48. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,172 shares of company stock worth $4,000,861 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNX has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SNX

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

NYSE:SNX opened at $103.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.65 and a 200-day moving average of $124.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $145.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.