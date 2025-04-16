Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.20 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Crocs were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Crocs by 1,516.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,326,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,480 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,126,000 after purchasing an additional 577,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 966,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,890,000 after buying an additional 270,598 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $6,259,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.13. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.11 and a 52-week high of $165.32.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 23.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Crocs from $138.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Crocs

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.