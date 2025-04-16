Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.23.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI opened at $131.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.97. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.09 and a 1 year high of $131.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.08 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.