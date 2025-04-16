PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 453.8% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Trading Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS ADOOY opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95.
PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
