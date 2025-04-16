Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.92, but opened at $7.76. Sandstorm Gold shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 643,537 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAND shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, April 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 168.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.49 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 39,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787,105 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,522,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,394,000 after buying an additional 1,691,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,781,000 after buying an additional 913,527 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,465,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after buying an additional 1,955,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,890,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

