Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Update

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, a growth of 144.5% from the March 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OTCMKTS:ALPMY opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. Astellas Pharma has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a positive return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

