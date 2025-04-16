Short Interest in Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Declines By 92.7%

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AABVF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Aberdeen International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.07.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

