ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.08, but opened at $40.15. ProShares Short QQQ shares last traded at $40.56, with a volume of 1,812,424 shares.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.40.

ProShares Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.3415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 179,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the period.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

