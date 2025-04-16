ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.08, but opened at $40.15. ProShares Short QQQ shares last traded at $40.56, with a volume of 1,812,424 shares.
ProShares Short QQQ Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.40.
ProShares Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.3415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Trading of ProShares Short QQQ
ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Short QQQ
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.