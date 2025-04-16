Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Airports of Thailand Public Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AIPUY opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. Airports of Thailand Public has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $19.35.
Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Airports of Thailand Public
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.