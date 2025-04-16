Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Airports of Thailand Public Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AIPUY opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $15.94. Airports of Thailand Public has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

Get Airports of Thailand Public alerts:

Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the airport business in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport, Phuket International Airport and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport.

Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.