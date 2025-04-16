Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,283 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,097.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 206,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after acquiring an additional 189,603 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 53,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $70.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.48 and a 1-year high of $141.63.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,276,617.60. This trade represents a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $83,519.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $123.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $112.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.49.

Read Our Latest Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.