Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,024 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLW opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.70. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.22.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.84). Clearwater Paper had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 10.54%.

In other Clearwater Paper news, SVP Kari G. Moyes sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $74,228.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,109.28. This trade represents a 3.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

