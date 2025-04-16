Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,604 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,252,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,360,000 after acquiring an additional 111,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,990,000 after purchasing an additional 184,278 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 3,390,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,259,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,382,000 after buying an additional 35,625 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,956,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,455,000 after buying an additional 1,272,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research lowered Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.41.

Ally Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

ALLY opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.25. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 19,100 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $753,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. This trade represents a 10.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

