Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 152,070 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

NASDAQ ATSG opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -561.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.36 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

