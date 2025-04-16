LSV Asset Management Has $317,000 Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,515 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 96.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 34,735 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,296.9% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,654,000 after acquiring an additional 35,271 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 32,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SASR stock opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 302.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

