BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stake Reduced by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 747.7% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BRBR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BellRing Brands news, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total transaction of $239,814.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,218.68. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 44,249 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $3,423,545.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 938,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,608,418.09. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,828 shares of company stock valued at $16,917,365. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BRBR opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $80.67.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 130.14%. Equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.