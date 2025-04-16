Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 92,593 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $274.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $8.32.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

