Legal & General Group Plc Sells 11,573 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,573 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $13,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 197,028 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 441.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $5,519,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ELF stock opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day moving average is $100.33. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $219.77.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $127.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.76.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

