Legal & General Group Plc Sells 18,676 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,676 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $13,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,330,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,117,000 after buying an additional 2,754,395 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sealed Air by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,788,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,562,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,015,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,182,000 after purchasing an additional 920,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,325,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,678,000 after purchasing an additional 846,882 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEE shares. UBS Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,000. The trade was a 3.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SEE opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.55. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.