LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 152,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in ProPetro by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 594,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ProPetro by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 34,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 356,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 123,654 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PUMP. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ProPetro from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $11.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $541.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.58.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

