Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,522 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,234 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $12,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 239.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $111.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.00. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.09 and a 52 week high of $147.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CFR. Barclays began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

