Legal & General Group Plc Has $13.45 Million Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,458 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Fluor were worth $13,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,056,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,849,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Fluor by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,252,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,792,000 after acquiring an additional 412,312 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,130,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 42.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 860,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 254,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

FLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fluor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Baird R W lowered shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fluor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.85. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

