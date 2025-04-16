Legal & General Group Plc Buys 32,762 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in BILL were worth $12,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BILL by 828.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,457 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in BILL by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after buying an additional 79,476 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in BILL by 413.7% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 526,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,591,000 after buying an additional 423,928 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC now owns 146,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,399,000 after buying an additional 76,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BILL by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $100.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4,221.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.39.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

