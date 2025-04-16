LSV Asset Management Buys 400 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,588.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE BNS opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $57.07. The firm has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.7415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.