7,400 Shares in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCO has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $387.99 million, a PE ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.26.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.18). Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 0.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is 84.85%.

Insider Activity at Columbus McKinnon

In other news, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $101,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,253.78. This represents a 83.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chad R. Abraham bought 20,000 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,819 shares of company stock worth $473,064 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

(Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.