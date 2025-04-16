FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,573 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in FIGS were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $12,152,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,315,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,384 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of FIGS by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 969,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 726,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FIGS by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 598,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 372,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in FIGS by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FIGS opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.15 million, a P/E ratio of 71.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.18. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

