Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Viper Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Viper Energy from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

Viper Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Viper Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $56.76.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.