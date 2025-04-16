Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. This represents a 31.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $1,262,425,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,374,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,854 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,781,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,363,000 after purchasing an additional 734,210 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 776,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,408,000 after purchasing an additional 449,110 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REG opened at $70.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.02%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

