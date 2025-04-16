Brokerages Set Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) PT at $17.25

Shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Venture Global from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Venture Global stock. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 139,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. Venture Global accounts for about 1.1% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.
Shares of NYSE:VG opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85. Venture Global has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50.
Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Venture Global will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th.
Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.
