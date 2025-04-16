Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.93. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $4.87.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 9.39%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

