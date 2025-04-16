Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Crane were worth $14,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,459,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Crane during the third quarter worth $86,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 19.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Crane by 3.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 132,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Crane by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, VP Alejandro Alcala sold 2,293 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $392,011.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,635,354.48. This trade represents a 6.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Crane from $170.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $141.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.90. Crane has a 12 month low of $127.04 and a 12 month high of $188.52.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Crane Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Further Reading

