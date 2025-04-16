Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 199.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,644 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $47,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,139.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $96.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.64 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day moving average of $95.85.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

