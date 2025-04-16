Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 7,044.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627,103 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Curbline Properties were worth $14,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $343,497,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,575,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,894,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $47,214,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $39,792,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curbline Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.82.

Curbline Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CURB opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. Curbline Properties has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

