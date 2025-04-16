MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,033,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,506 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $45,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 288,304 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in MillerKnoll by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 804,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after buying an additional 229,283 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 4th quarter valued at $1,437,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter worth $1,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLKN. Sidoti raised MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $876.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

