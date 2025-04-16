First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,002 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,934,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 429,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 161,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $43.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

