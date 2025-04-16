Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,470,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,171,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,527,000 after acquiring an additional 637,643 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,362,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,299,000 after acquiring an additional 158,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,986,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,958,000 after acquiring an additional 245,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,852,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,793,000 after acquiring an additional 249,257 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE WY opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.12.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WY

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.