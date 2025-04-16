Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 35,746 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,746 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 258.1% in the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Insider Activity

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 17,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $197,917.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.66.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

