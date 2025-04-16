Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,964,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Everstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $373,000.

Shares of PFM opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $659.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

