Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires Shares of 13,355 The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $325,535,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $255,331,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,586,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1,946.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,235,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,484 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BWIN opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.59. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52.

BWIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 15,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $625,425.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,167.66. This trade represents a 54.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $510,651.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares in the company, valued at $366,092.02. The trade was a 58.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,836 shares of company stock worth $5,330,639. Company insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

