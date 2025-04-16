Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $42.97 Million Investment in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,490,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,967,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFXF. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000.

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $15.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.64. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

