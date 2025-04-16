Advisory Services Network LLC Has $621,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 97.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $194.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.34 and its 200 day moving average is $211.05. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.32 and a one year high of $222.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.5985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

