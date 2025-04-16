Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,300. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWKS stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.50.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.89%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

