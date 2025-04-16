Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of OTEX opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.13. Open Text has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $36.39.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. Open Text had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 23.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $93,216,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Open Text by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,994,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,549 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd increased its holdings in Open Text by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 18,547,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,695 shares in the last quarter. Criteria Caixa S.A.U. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,890,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,504,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,065 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

