Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

Range Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

RRC stock opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Range Resources by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

