John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance
JHI stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $14.48.
John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
Featured Stories
