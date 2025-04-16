John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

JHI stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the third quarter worth $138,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.