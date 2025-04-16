John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHIGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

JHI stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

John Hancock Investors Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the third quarter worth $138,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

