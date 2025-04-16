Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Down 56.9% in March

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the March 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Pharming Group
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Pharming Group worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on PHAR. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pharming Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.
Pharming Group Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:PHAR opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.53. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $547.65 million, a P/E ratio of -30.96 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.67 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Pharming Group
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.
