HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 2.0 %

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 11.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.46.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a positive change from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

Institutional Trading of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,267.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

