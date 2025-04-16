HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $700.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $783.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.15.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS stock opened at $546.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,077.41, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $642.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $659.76. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total value of $1,367,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,536,312.16. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $6,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,048,310. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,382 shares of company stock valued at $13,415,657. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in HubSpot by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,477,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,029,262,000 after buying an additional 74,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 726,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,068,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,987,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

