FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FGEN

FibroGen Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FibroGen will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FibroGen news, CEO Thane Wettig purchased 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 543,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,165.15. This represents a 36.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Schoeneck acquired 250,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 323,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,302.70. The trade was a 339.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in FibroGen by 416.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 546,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 441,083 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in FibroGen by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 604,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 98,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in FibroGen by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 878,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.