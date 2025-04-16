Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Hakan Kardes sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $157,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,060.56. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 25,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $461,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,665,456.34. This represents a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,861,855 shares of company stock worth $29,006,912. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

