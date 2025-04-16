Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $212.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.33.

Get General Electric alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $185.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $199.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.61. General Electric has a 1 year low of $146.78 and a 1 year high of $214.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.